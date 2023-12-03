D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Raised by Akaris Global Partners LP

Akaris Global Partners LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 7.2% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.5 %

DHI stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.86. 2,897,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

