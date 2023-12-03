Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in November

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,900 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 1,875,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,803.0 days.
Daifuku Price Performance
OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $18.08 on Friday. Daifuku has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.
Daifuku Company Profile
