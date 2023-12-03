Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of DPBSF stock remained flat at C$44.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1-year low of C$44.98 and a 1-year high of C$67.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.62.

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

