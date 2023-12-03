Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Update

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $197.65. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52 week low of $154.71 and a 52 week high of $211.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.79.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile
