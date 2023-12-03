Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 11,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 384,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $62,108.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $133,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,948,426.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,085 shares of company stock valued at $117,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 577,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

