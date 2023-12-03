DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Update

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,250 ($91.58) to GBX 6,520 ($82.35) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

DCC Stock Performance

About DCC

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF remained flat at $67.00 during midday trading on Friday. DCC has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

