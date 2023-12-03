De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Short Interest Update

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,625,100 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 18,265,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 962.2 days.

De Grey Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DGMLF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 71,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,632. De Grey Mining has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised De Grey Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

De Grey Mining Company Profile

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

