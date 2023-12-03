Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $368.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.60.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

