Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,700 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 629,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DENKF stock remained flat at $20.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000. Denka has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

