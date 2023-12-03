Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,420 ($17.94) to GBX 1,400 ($17.68) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.95) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,610 ($20.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,574 ($19.88).

PRU opened at GBX 868.80 ($10.97) on Wednesday. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 814 ($10.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 883.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 986.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

