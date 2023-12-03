Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Raised by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 201.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 615.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DVN opened at $45.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.