DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in November

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of DFILF remained flat at $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. DFI Retail Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.09.
About DFI Retail Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DFI Retail Group
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.