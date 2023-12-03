DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in November

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFILF remained flat at $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. DFI Retail Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

