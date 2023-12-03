Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in November

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.8 days.
Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS DGEAF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. Diageo has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $47.47.
About Diageo
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.