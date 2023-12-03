Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in November

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.8 days.

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS DGEAF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. Diageo has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

