DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Update

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 18,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,699,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181,147 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,363,000 after buying an additional 2,766,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 2,697,132 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,550,000.

DRH traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 2,891,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

