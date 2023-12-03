Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.