Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $126.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.