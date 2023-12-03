Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in November

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 467,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DHGAF remained flat at $1.57 on Friday. 615 shares of the company were exchanged. Domain Holdings Australia has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

About Domain Holdings Australia

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

