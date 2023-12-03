Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Update

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dominari Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOMH remained flat at $2.27 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930. Dominari has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominari

In other news, CEO Anthony Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of Dominari stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,804 shares of company stock worth $73,064. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominari

About Dominari

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

