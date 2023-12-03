Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,682.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $32.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
