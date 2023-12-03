Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,682.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $32.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Featured Articles

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

