Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMPZF remained flat at C$4.51 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.31. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DMPZF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

