Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.08.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $397.18 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.52. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

