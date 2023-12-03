Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Donaldson by 22.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

