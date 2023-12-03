Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 322,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,016.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,295 shares of company stock worth $21,584,654 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 534,572 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 522,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after purchasing an additional 508,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

