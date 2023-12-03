dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

dormakaba Stock Performance

Shares of DRRKF remained flat at $383.24 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.56. dormakaba has a 1-year low of $335.15 and a 1-year high of $388.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on dormakaba from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 420 ($5.31) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

