Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 789,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Draganfly Stock Performance

DPRO stock remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,932. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.10.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 335.22% and a negative net margin of 517.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Draganfly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 66.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Draganfly

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.