DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Shares of DRD stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

