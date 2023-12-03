DRH Investments Inc. Has $19.12 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DRH Investments Inc. decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up 16.1% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,252,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.14.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

