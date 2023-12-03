DRH Investments Inc. Sells 8,631 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

DRH Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 13.2% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DRH Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,142,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,215,000 after buying an additional 443,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,031,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,847,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,583,000 after purchasing an additional 506,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

