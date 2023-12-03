Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,467,700 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 113.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Alphatec worth $49,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after buying an additional 616,294 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $5,558,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 392,635 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,752,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,538,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,787. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,752,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,538,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.