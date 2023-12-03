Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 135,381 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Shockwave Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 54.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 234.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $7.65 on Friday, hitting $182.20. The stock had a trading volume of 714,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.77. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $265,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $694,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,066,440 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

