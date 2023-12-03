Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,743 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.90% of Agilysys worth $50,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Agilysys by 8.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,045 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 916,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,621,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 219,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,987. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 28,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,493,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,063,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

