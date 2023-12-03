Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,131 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $34,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,475 shares of company stock valued at $32,883,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $216.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,790. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.93 and its 200 day moving average is $180.89. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $223.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

