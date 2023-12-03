Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $36.32 Million Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,394,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,533 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $36,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,649. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,174. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

