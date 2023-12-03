Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $65.85 Million Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,218 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation comprises 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 2.09% of FTAI Aviation worth $65,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $1,253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 36.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 35.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Citigroup upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

FTAI stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. 794,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,977. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

