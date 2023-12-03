Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $53,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FSS traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 259,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.