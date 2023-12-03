Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,951 shares during the period. Vaxcyte makes up 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Vaxcyte worth $59,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,283 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,066,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 13,673.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after acquiring an additional 711,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $24,524,000.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 599,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,824. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.88. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $367,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,651.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,236 shares of company stock worth $4,562,345. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

