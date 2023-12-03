Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $38.17 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 966,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after buying an additional 3,622,527 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $131,675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.63. 1,687,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,802. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

