Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $33.97 Million Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,134,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,973,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TS. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Tenaris Price Performance

TS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. 2,740,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,318. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

