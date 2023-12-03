Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $39.93 Million Investment in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,213,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,932,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enovix by 392.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after buying an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,910,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 5,271,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,291. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

