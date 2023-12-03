Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 155,146 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for approximately 0.7% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $56,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $309,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.14. 467,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,191. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.25 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $1,273,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,588,935.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SITE

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.