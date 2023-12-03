Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 182,409 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 997,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,409 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications comprises 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $61,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 632,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.82 and a beta of 1.01. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

