Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 269,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,280,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Simpson Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SSD stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.49. 332,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,208. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

