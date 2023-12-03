Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,926 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 2.40% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $37,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,824,000 after buying an additional 525,466 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after acquiring an additional 495,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $10,703,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter worth $7,400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after purchasing an additional 284,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,153. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $574.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.