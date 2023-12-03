Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Dundee Price Performance
DDEJF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 9,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 40.44 and a quick ratio of 40.44.
About Dundee
