Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dundee Price Performance

DDEJF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 9,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 40.44 and a quick ratio of 40.44.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

