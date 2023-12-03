dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

dynaCERT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 18,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. dynaCERT has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

