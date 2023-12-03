dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
dynaCERT Price Performance
dynaCERT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 18,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. dynaCERT has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
About dynaCERT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than dynaCERT
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.