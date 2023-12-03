Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.46. 1,605,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,634. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

