EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in EchoStar by 43.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EchoStar stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $11.26. 1,497,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

