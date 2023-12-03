EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of SATS opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $944.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. Analysts predict that EchoStar will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EchoStar by 11.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

