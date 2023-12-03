Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

NYSE:ECL opened at $192.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

