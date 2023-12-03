Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Down 21.6% in November

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 29,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDSA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.50. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDSA shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Edesa Biotech from $70.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Edesa Biotech

About Edesa Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.